Death – Obituary News : Rahul Gandhi’s Response to Prakash Singh Badal’s Demise

Rahul Gandhi has responded to the news of Prakash Singh Badal’s passing with sadness and respect.

Parkash Singh Badal, former Chief Minister of Punjab and senior leader of Shiromani Akali Dal, passed away on Tuesday, April 25. His demise was mourned by Rahul Gandhi, who stated that his contribution to Indian politics and Punjab will always be remembered.

Badal, who was 95 years old, was admitted to Fortis Hospital in Mohali about a week ago due to difficulty in breathing. However, he took his last breath on Tuesday evening at the hospital’s ICU. Badal had begun his journey in politics as a sarpanch and had served as a legislator ten times and chief minister five times.

In his tweet, Rahul Gandhi expressed his deep condolences to Badal’s family, friends, and supporters. He stated that Badal had been an integral part of Punjab and Indian politics and would always be remembered for his contributions to it.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also tweeted about Badal’s demise and expressed his sadness. He recognized Badal as a significant personality in Indian politics and a notable leader who had contributed immensely to the country’s development. He also acknowledged Badal’s untiring efforts towards the growth of Punjab and his leadership of the state during crucial times.

Badal’s contributions to Indian politics and Punjab have been immense. He was a symbol of a dedicated public servant who worked for the welfare of his country and state. Through his long-standing political career, he held various positions that showcased his leadership and vision for growth and progress. His legacy will always remain an inspiration for generations to come.

The news of Badal’s demise has been received with shock and sadness across India, particularly in Punjab. His dedication to public service and tireless efforts towards the development of the state and the country have left an indelible mark on India’s political landscape. His contributions will always be remembered with deep respect and admiration.