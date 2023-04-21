Death – Obituary News : Raina St. Patrick’s Death in Power Book 2 Ghost

In Power Book 2 Ghost, what was the identity of Raina St. Patrick and what caused her death?

Starz’s Power universe consists of complex characters involved in crime and violence. The original series, Power, follows the life of James “Ghost” St. Patrick, a drug dealer seeking to leave his criminal past behind. In the first sequel, Power Book II: Ghost, James’ son Tariq becomes the main focus as he kills his father and tries to escape his legacy. The series introduces viewers to Raina St. Patrick, James and Tasha’s daughter and Tariq’s twin sister.

Raina stands out from other characters in the Power universe because she is not involved in crime; she is a white hat. Despite her character’s innocence, Raina becomes a victim of her association with her brother. In season 4, Tariq gets involved in home robberies with Ray Ray, Kanan Stark, and David “Brains” Struthers. When a homeowner is killed during one of the robberies, Tariq is blamed for it. The situation involves corrupt police officer Ray Ray, who later visits the school that Raina and Tariq attend.

The day Ray Ray visits their school, Tariq reveals the truth about Ray Ray to his sister, and she promises not to tell anyone. Raina tries to scare Ray Ray away by reminding him of their father’s power, but Ray Ray shoots her in the chest, killing her. Tariq later avenges Raina’s death by taking out Ray Ray.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Power creator Courtney A. Kemp explains why Raina’s death was necessary. Kemp states, “The character’s twin brother had committed a series of acts for which, in their world, you get ‘got.’ So then his sister, being a white hat in our show, tries to save her brother from his fate and, as a result of him making these choices, she is the one who gets hurt.”

Donshea Hopkins, who portrays Raina, reflects on her character’s fate in an interview with Revolt TV, stating, “It’s weird how people are like ‘I’m sorry for your loss. I’m sorry you’re dead. Rest In Peace.’ I can only imagine the people that don’t know me and they come on page and think I’m dead. That’s going to be hilarious.”

Raina’s character serves as a posthumous protagonist in the series’s final two seasons and Power Book II: Ghost. Raina’s innocent and tragic death reminds viewers that the characters in the Power universe are not always black and white, but rather different shades of grey.