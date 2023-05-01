Death – Obituary News : Ralph Boston, American Olympic Long Jump Champion, Dies at 83

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Ralph Boston, the American Olympic gold medalist in long jump, passed away at the age of 83. This news has been shared by TOP INFO GUIDE.

Ralph Boston, American Olympic Long Jump Champion, Passes Away at 83

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Ralph Boston, an American Olympic Long Jump Champion, at the age of 83. According to his alma mater, Tennessee State, and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic alumni association, Boston passed away on Sunday morning following a recent stroke.

Boston Breaks Jesse Owens’ Long Jump World Record

Boston made history in 1960 when he broke Jesse Owens’ long jump world record, which had stood since 1935. Boston outjumped Owens by eight centimeters with a leap of 8.21 meters. At the Olympics in Rome three weeks later, Boston won the gold medal, cementing his place in Olympic history.

Boston’s Legacy in Long Jumping

Boston is the only athlete to have won an Olympic long jump medal in every color, winning silver and bronze in the following two Olympics. Only Carl Lewis, who took home four gold medals, has more medals in the long jump event. Between 1960 and 1965, Boston broke the men’s long jump world record six times, and he shared it going into the 1968 Mexico City Olympics.

Boston Inspires Fellow American Long Jumper Bob Beamon

Boston’s legacy extended beyond his own achievements in the long jump. He served as an inspiration to fellow American long jumper Bob Beamon, who broke the world record at the 1968 Mexico City Olympics. Boston reportedly took over as Beamon’s unofficial coach before the 1968 Olympics after Beamon and other UTEP track athletes lost their scholarships. Boston’s advice to Beamon during the qualification round is said to have led to Beamon’s incredible performance in the final.

Boston’s Retirement from Long Jumping

Boston retired from long jumping in 1968, having earned a gold, silver, and bronze in Olympic competition. He later worked as a coach and mentor to young athletes, passing on the knowledge and inspiration that he had gained throughout his illustrious career.

Remembering Ralph Boston

Ralph Boston will be remembered as a true legend in the world of long jumping and Olympic athletics. His achievements on the track and his dedication to inspiring future generations of athletes have left an indelible mark on the sport.