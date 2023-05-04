Death – Obituary News : Ralph Boston: Death, Age, Family, Worth

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

H1: Ralph Boston Cause of Death, Age, Wife, Children, Net-Worth, Obituary

H2: Introduction to Ralph Boston

Ralph Boston was an American athlete who was widely known for his achievements in long jump. He was born on May 9, 1939, in Laurel, Mississippi, and passed away on April 26, 2019, in Tucson, Arizona. Boston was a three-time Olympian and a gold medalist in the long jump event at the 1960 Rome Olympics. He was also a six-time AAU long jump champion and set several world records throughout his career.

H2: Ralph Boston’s Early Life and Career

Ralph Boston grew up in Laurel, Mississippi, where he attended Oak Park High School. He was a talented athlete from a young age and excelled in several sports, including basketball, football, and track and field. Boston attended Tennessee State University, where he continued to hone his skills as a long jumper.

In 1960, Boston qualified for the US Olympic team and went on to win the gold medal in the long jump event at the Rome Olympics. He set a new Olympic record with a jump of 8.12 meters, which stood for eight years. Boston also won a silver medal in the same event at the 1964 Tokyo Olympics and placed fourth at the 1968 Mexico City Olympics.

Throughout his career, Boston set several world records in the long jump event. He was the first person to jump over 27 feet (8.23 meters) and held the world record for six years. Boston also set a new world indoor long jump record in 1961 with a jump of 27 feet, 2 inches (8.28 meters).

H2: Ralph Boston’s Personal Life

Ralph Boston was married to Barbara Jean Parks, whom he met while attending Tennessee State University. The couple had two children, Ralph Jr. and Tomika. Boston was a devoted family man and often credited his wife and children for his success as an athlete.

After retiring from athletics, Boston worked as a coach and mentor to young athletes. He was also a motivational speaker and frequently gave talks on the importance of setting goals and achieving success.

H2: Ralph Boston’s Net Worth

Ralph Boston’s net worth at the time of his death is not publicly known. However, he was a successful athlete and coach and was likely to have amassed a significant amount of wealth throughout his career.

H2: Ralph Boston’s Cause of Death

Ralph Boston passed away on April 26, 2019, in Tucson, Arizona. The exact cause of his death has not been publicly disclosed.

H2: Ralph Boston’s Obituary

Ralph Boston’s death was mourned by many in the athletic community. He was remembered as a trailblazer and a pioneer in the sport of long jump. His obituary highlighted his many achievements as an athlete and coach and described him as a beloved husband, father, and friend.

H2: Conclusion

Ralph Boston was a legendary athlete who made significant contributions to the sport of long jump. He was a three-time Olympian, a gold medalist, and a world record holder. Boston’s legacy lives on through his achievements and the many athletes he inspired throughout his career. He will be remembered as a true champion and a role model for generations to come.

