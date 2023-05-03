Death – Obituary News : Ralph Boston, First 27-Foot Jumper, Passes at 83

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Ralph Boston, the Olympic long jump champion who broke Jesse Owens’ world record and later had his own mark eclipsed by Bob Beamon’s record-shattering leap at the Mexico City Games, passed away at the age of 83. The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee confirmed Boston died on Sunday at his home outside of Atlanta.

Boston was a legendary athlete who broke or tied the world record six times during the 1960s. He was the first person to reach the 27-foot mark, and his first world record came shortly before the Rome Olympics in 1960 with a jump of 26 feet, 11 inches that surpassed the 25-year-old record held by Owens.

Boston won gold in Rome and then, nine months later, broke the 27-foot mark. However, his record was later eclipsed by Bob Beamon’s record-shattering leap at the Mexico City Games in 1968. Boston was warming up at the event when Beamon jumped 29-2 1/4, shattering the record by nearly two feet in a jump that stands among the greatest single moments in Olympic history.

Despite being favored to win in 1964, a gusty rainstorm and an unexpected performance by Britain’s Lynn Davies quashed Boston’s hopes for a repeat. He won bronze in the 1968 meet where Beamon set his record. In an interview with Mississippi Today, Beamon said it was Boston who came up to him after he had faulted on his first two attempts and suggested he adjust his footwork in the run-up. “I figured I had better listen to the master, and I did,” Beamon said.

Boston’s legacy goes beyond his athletic achievements. He was a trailblazer for black athletes during a time of societal upheaval in the United States. He was also a vocal advocate for the rights of athletes and served on the board of the U.S. Olympic Committee from 1976 to 1984.

Boston’s death is a loss not just for the sports community but for all those who were inspired by his achievements and his commitment to social justice. He will be remembered as a true champion and a trailblazer who left an indelible mark on the world of sports.

News Source : KSL Sports

Source Link :Ralph Boston, 1st To Jump 27 Feet, Dies At 83/