Death – Obituary News : Ralph Boston, First to Jump 27 Feet, Passes Away at 83

Ralph Boston: Remembering the Long Jump Champion Who Broke Jesse Owens’ World Record

Ralph Boston, the Olympic long jump champion who broke Jesse Owens’ world record and later had his own mark eclipsed by Bob Beamon’s record-shattering leap at the Mexico City Games, died Sunday at the age of 83 at his home outside of Atlanta. Boston broke or tied the world record six times during the 1960s and was the first person to reach the 27-foot mark. His first world record came shortly before the Rome Olympics in 1960 with a jump of 26 feet, 11 inches that surpassed the 25-year-old record held by Owens.

Boston won gold in Rome, then nine months later, eclipsed 27 feet. In 1968, Boston was warming up at the Mexico City Games when Beamon jumped 29-2 1/4, shattering the record by nearly two feet in a jump that stands among the greatest single moments in Olympic history. Boston won bronze in the 1968 meet where Beamon set his record.

Boston’s Legacy in the Long Jump

Ralph Boston’s impact on the sport of long jump cannot be overstated. His six world records set during the 1960s were a testament to his skill and athleticism. But even more than that, Boston’s legacy is defined by his role in pushing the limits of what was thought possible in the long jump.

When he broke the 25-year-old record held by Jesse Owens, Boston showed the world that the long jump was not a stagnant event. It was a living, breathing sport that could be improved upon with the right combination of training, technique, and talent. Boston’s subsequent world records and Olympic gold medal only cemented his status as one of the greatest long jumpers of all time.

Boston’s Contributions to the Sport

Ralph Boston’s contributions to the sport of long jump extend far beyond his records and medals. He was a pioneer in the use of video analysis to improve technique, and he was a vocal advocate for the rights of athletes. In the years following his retirement from competition, Boston became a coach and mentor to countless young athletes, using his experience and knowledge to help them achieve their own goals.

In the words of USA Track & Field CEO Max Siegel, “Ralph was a giant in our sport, both as an athlete and as a person. He was a trailblazer who paved the way for generations of long jumpers to come. He was a mentor and a friend to so many in our sport, and his legacy will live on for years to come.”

Boston’s Humility and Sportsmanship

Despite his incredible athletic achievements, Ralph Boston remained a humble and gracious person throughout his life. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to younger athletes and was quick to credit others for his own success. When Bob Beamon broke his world record in Mexico City, Boston was one of the first to congratulate him and offer words of encouragement.

As Beamon himself said in a recent interview, “Ralph Boston was a true sportsman and a true gentleman. He was always willing to share his knowledge and help others, even when it meant sacrificing his own success. He was a role model not just for long jumpers, but for all athletes.”

In Conclusion

Ralph Boston’s impact on the sport of long jump cannot be overstated. He was a pioneer, a champion, and a mentor to countless young athletes. But more than that, he was a humble and gracious person who always put the needs of others before his own. His legacy will live on for generations to come, inspiring young athletes to push the limits of what is possible and to always strive for greatness. Rest in peace, Ralph Boston.

News Source : https://www.nbc15.com

Source Link :Ralph Boston, Olympian and 1st to jump 27 feet, dies at 83/