Death – Obituary News : Rapper MoneySign Suede’s Cause of Death

Mexican-American Rapper MoneySign Suede Stabbed to Death in California Prison

Authorities have reported that Jaime Brugada Valdez, also known as MoneySign Suede, a rising Mexican-American rapper, was stabbed to death in a California prison on Tuesday, January 18th. He was 22 years old.

Suede was found in the shower area of the Correctional Training Facility in Soledad just before 10:00 p.m. Despite the efforts of the medical team, Suede passed away at the prison’s medical center. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) has not yet released information on the cause of his injuries, but they are investigating his death as a possible homicide.

The Correctional Training Facility in Soledad is one of the state’s oldest prisons, housing over 4,000 prisoners in minimal and medium security. Suede was serving a sentence of two years and eight months in Riverside County for two counts of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Suede was born and raised in Huntington Park and had recently signed with Atlantic Records in 2021. Within two years, his song “Back to the Bag” received three million streams. He released his debut album, “Parkside Baby,” in September 2022, and a companion mixtape, “Parkside Santa,” in December.

Suede’s death has shocked the hip-hop community, with many artists expressing their condolences and respect for the late rapper on social media. Fenix Flexin and Baby Stone Gorillas, two rappers who were friends with Suede, were among those who paid tribute to him.

In conclusion, the death of MoneySign Suede is a tragic loss for the music industry and his loved ones. As the investigation continues, the hip-hop community and fans alike are mourning the loss of a talented artist whose potential was cut short.