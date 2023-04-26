Death – Obituary News : Rapper’s cause of death explained

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

What was the cause of death of the rapper and how did he die?

Los Angeles rapper MoneySign Suede, aged 22, was found dead in a local prison, several social media sources confirmed on Wednesday, April 26th. Though he was set to be released soon, there are no official details yet regarding his death. The cause of MoneySign Suede’s death has not been officially determined. However, his family has stated that they have not set up any GoFundMe pages and warned the public against scams.

One of the rumors circulating on Twitter is that MoneySign Suede was killed before his release. Before his death, he released a new album in 2022 entitled Parkside Baby, which is notably vulnerable and reflective of his emotional state. In an interview with AllHipHop, MoneySign Suede expresses his unique approach to rap and his desire to be bigger and become a legend. Among the artists, he collaborated with are Ty Dolla $ign, Remble, and Fenix Flexin.

MoneySign Suede was also involved in a shooting incident that occurred at an underground warehouse party in Boyle Heights, during which three individuals died. MoneySign Suede posted a message on his IG account expressing his condolences towards those who were injured or lost their lives in the shooting. In April 2023, he was supposed to be released from a California prison where he had been incarcerated.

After his ten-month prison sentence in 2021, MoneySign Suede made a comeback with a new song titled “I’m Back.” His death has left his fans, fellow rappers, and the music community in mourning, with many posting condolences and messages of support to him and his family.