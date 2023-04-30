Death – Obituary News : Rapunzel Supermodel’s Tragic Death Cause Revealed

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The cause of the tragic death of Rapunzel Supermodel has been revealed.

Ruslana Korshunova: The Tragic Story of the Russian Rapunzel Supermodel

The Rise of Ruslana Korshunova as a Model

Ruslana Korshunova was a successful model who appeared in various fashion magazines such as Vogue and worked with top fashion designers like Nina Ricci and Vera Wang. She also collaborated with well-known brands including Pantene, Max Studio, and Moschino. Her knee-length chestnut hair made her stand out, earning her the moniker “Russian Rapunzel.”

The Tragic Death of Ruslana Korshunova

In June 2008, Ruslana Korshunova fell to her death from the ninth-floor balcony of her apartment in Manhattan’s Financial District. Her death was ruled a suicide, but controversy surrounding the cause of her death persists to this day.

Was It Really Suicide?

While Ruslana’s death was officially declared a suicide, her fans and friends were left wondering why such a successful and seemingly happy person would take her own life. Some speculated that she may have been dealing with personal issues, but her friend revealed that she was happy and cheerful upon returning from a shoot in Paris. However, Ruslana’s social media posts hinted at moments of heartbreak.

The Rose of the World Cult Connection

Years after Ruslana’s death, it was revealed that she was a member of the Rose of the World cult, a Russian group accused of controlling the minds of its members and psychologically harming them. Her mother denies that Ruslana committed suicide and instead claims that she was being chased by the cult for money.

Remembering Ruslana Korshunova

Despite the controversy surrounding her death, Ruslana Korshunova’s legacy as a successful model and her unique beauty continue to captivate people’s attention. Her untimely death remains a tragic reminder of the dangers of the modeling industry and the impact of mental health issues.