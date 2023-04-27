Death – Obituary News : Raymond Olivares’ Fatal Accident Video

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The video shows the tragic accident that claimed the life of Raymond Olivares. His untimely death has left his family and loved ones in deep mourning. This is a solemn moment, and our thoughts and condolences go out to those who knew him. Olivares will be deeply missed, and his legacy will be remembered by many.

Two Families Seek Justice and End to Dangerous Stunts After Raymond Olivares Accident

A Tragic Accident In Compton

Raymond Olivares’ death has left a void in the lives of his family and fiancée, Maria Rivas Cruz. The couple was hit by a 21-year-old motorist who was involved in an unlawful street takeover in Compton in February. The incident was caught on camera, and Olivares died due to multiple blunt force wounds. Rivas Cruz survived but is still recovering from the accident.

Seeking Justice

The victims’ families are now seeking justice, claiming that the driver had been detained several times but was released each time. The driver is facing vehicular manslaughter charges, but the families believe that this is insufficient, and they have asked Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón to file more severe charges. They argue that the driver is a risk to society and should be held accountable for his actions.

A Call to End Dangerous Stunts

The accident has also prompted the victims’ families to call for an end to dangerous stunts performed on the streets. In their neighborhood, there have been many other street takeovers, many of which are routinely recorded online. According to neighbors, these activities result from a disrespectful and unsafe vehicle culture that attacks Compton streets, leaving behind damage and victims.

Remembering Raymond Olivares

Olivares’ family has made it their goal to stop these dangerous stunts and speeding up their efforts. They are going door to door, passing out pamphlets, and urging neighbors to notify the city that they want it stopped before another family has to mourn their loved ones. Olivares’ family and friends remember him as a kind and loving person who was meant to marry his high school love, Maria Rivas Cruz, in December 2023. They had bought a house together, and many had respected their ways of loving one another and their values. Olivares’ loss is a tragedy that has impacted not just his family but also his fiancée’s family.

Grieving Families Call for a Change

The victim’s sister, Cindi Enamorado, cannot come to terms with her brother’s passing and breaks down in tears. She and the victims’ families ask for the driver responsible for the accident to change his life and be held accountable for his actions. They wish for the dangerous stunts to end and for no more families to suffer pain and tragedy from the recklessness of others.