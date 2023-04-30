Death – Obituary News : “Reality TV Star and Pawnbroker Les Gold Passes Away”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Les Gold, an American pawnbroker and reality TV star, has passed away. His death has been confirmed by his family, but no further details have been released at this time. Gold was known for his appearances on various reality shows centered around his pawn shop business. He will be deeply missed by his loved ones and fans.

Meet Leslie Gold: Pawnbroker, TV Personality, and Author

Leslie “Les” Gold is a well-known figure in the pawnbroking industry, a reality television personality, and an author. He is best known for his role on truTV’s cable and satellite reality series Hardcore Pawn.

A Family Business

Gold is a third-generation pawnbroker and salesman. His grandfather owned Sam’s Loans, a now-defunct pawn shop on Michigan Avenue in Detroit, Michigan. Gold made his first deal at the age of 7 at his grandfather’s shop.

Gold started his first business at the age of 12, buying pizza and selling them whole to fellow students at Hebrew school. He opened his own pawnshop, American Jewelry and Loan, in 1978 at the Green Eight Mall on 8 Mile Road in Oak Park. In 1993, he moved it to its current location near 8 Mile off Greenfield Road in Detroit – a 50,000-square-foot building that was formerly a bowling alley. The company now has five locations, employs as many as 200 people, and serves approximately 1,000 customers each day.

From Local Businessman to TV Star

Gold, his family, and his pawn shop are the focus of truTV’s series Hardcore Pawn. The show premiered in 2009 and has been a huge success ever since.

The idea for the show came from independent producer Richard Dominick, who saw Gold’s TV commercial during a local commercial break on the Jerry Springer Show that Dominick was producing at the time. He saw potential in Les and his business as a reality TV show, and pitched the idea to the Gold family. Les’ son Seth was initially reluctant, but Les overruled him and agreed to let the cameras in.

The pilot episode aired in late 2009, and the series premiere attracted 2 million viewers, the most watched truTV premiere ever. As of June 2013, the ratings exceeded 3 million.

Author and Media Personality

Gold has also written a book, For What It’s Worth: Business Wisdom from a Pawnbroker, which was published in 2013. The book offers readers a behind-the-scenes look at the pawnbroking industry and shares Gold’s insights and advice for running a successful business.

In addition to his work on TV and in the pawnbroking industry, Gold is also a sought-after speaker and media personality. He has appeared on numerous television shows and news programs, sharing his expertise on business and entrepreneurship.

Conclusion

Leslie Gold is a true entrepreneur and a well-respected figure in the pawnbroking industry. Thanks to his success on television and in his business ventures, he has become a media personality and an author. With his engaging personality, business savvy, and commitment to customer service, it’s no wonder that Gold has become a household name.