Death – Obituary News : Reason for Passing: 60-Character Limit

Justin Eric Miller: Remembering the Life of an Automotive Enthusiast

Justin Eric Miller, a resident of Oil City, Pennsylvania, passed away unexpectedly on April 5, 2023, at the young age of 33. He was known for his love of cars and bikes, and his sweet and goofy nature that made him stand out to all who knew him. In this article, we will explore Justin’s life, his passing, and his funeral arrangements.

Early Life and Hobbies

Justin was born on November 1, 1989, in Erie, PA, to his loving mother Kellie Jo Miller and late father David Andrew Miller. He had two siblings, Andrew Miller and Dana Dolecki, and was the father of two children, Cambria and David Miller. Justin graduated from Franklin High School in 2008, where he was known for his interesting personality and great sense of humor.

Justin was an automotive enthusiast who owned and worked on at least twenty cars during his lifetime. He also loved riding motorcycles and BMX bikes, and had a passion for anything with wheels. His love for cars and bikes was evident as he could be seen roaming the roads of Oil City on his various vehicles.

Passing and Cause of Death

Justin passed away unexpectedly on April 5, 2023, at the young age of 33. His family announced his passing through their social media accounts almost three weeks later on April 29th. The cause of Justin’s death is not known at this time, but a GoFundMe fundraiser launched for his family revealed that he was battling addiction, anxiety, and depression for the last 4-5 years.

Obituary and Funeral Arrangements

An obituary for Justin was posted online by his family, where he was described as “one of the sweetest, goofiest, funniest, most gentle, most fearless, hardworking people.” The obituary also highlighted his love for cars and bikes and his infectious personality that made him a joy to be around.

The Reinsel Funeral Home will be taking care of Justin’s funeral arrangements. Donations to support his family can be made through the GoFundMe page for Justin, which has already surpassed its goal of $3,000 at this time.

In conclusion, Justin Eric Miller will be remembered for his love of cars and bikes, his infectious personality, and his sweet and goofy nature. Our deepest condolences go out to his family, and we hope that his soul may rest in peace.