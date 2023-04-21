Death – Obituary News : Recovered alligator at NYC zoo dies

The alligator that was saved and was recuperating at a New York City zoo has passed away.

Bronx Zoo Mourns Abandoned Alligator’s Death from Animal Abuse

The Bronx Zoo officials announced the death of an abandoned and emaciated alligator, discovered in a New York City lake last February. Zookeepers provided extensive medical treatment and nutritional support to help the debilitated alligator recover at the zoo’s facility. However, the gator died on Sunday in a “tragic case of animal abuse.”

Wild Animals Don’t Belong as Pets

In a statement issued by the Bronx Zoo, officials expressed their grief for the alligator’s death and urged people not to keep wild animals as pets. The Zoo stated that “This alligator suffered and died because its owner decided to dump her in a frigid lake, in an extremely debilitated state rather than provide her with the veterinary care that could have saved her… Wild animals are not pets.”

Medical Findings on the Alligator

An autopsy of the alligator revealed that the reptile suffered from severe and chronic weight loss, extreme anemia, and infections in her intestine and skin. In addition, the five to the six-year-old alligator suffered from a chronic ulcer in her stomach caused by a rubber bathtub stopper ingested while illegally kept as a pet. Fortunately, the rubber stopper was removed successfully.

Underweight and Neglected

When zookeepers rescued the alligator from Prospect Park Lake in Brooklyn last February, the reptile weighed only 15 pounds (6.8 kilos), half of what an alligator of her size should weigh. Due to neglect and malnourishment, the alligator succumbed to her injuries.

Tragic Case of Animal Abuse

The Bronx Zoo’s statement regarding the tragic death of the alligator highlights the importance of treating animals with care and respect. Abandoning and neglecting helpless animals is a form of animal abuse, and it is the responsibility of all individuals to ensure that animals are treated humanely. The Bronx Zoo officials hope that this tragic incident will serve as a reminder to people to report any animal abuse or neglect that they witness.

Conclusion

The death of the abandoned alligator found in a New York lake serves as a warning about the dangers of keeping wild animals as pets. The Bronx Zoo’s statement regarding the incident underscores the importance of treating animals humanely and with respect. The incident highlights the need for people to report any animal abuse or neglect and not to keep wild animals as pets.