Death – Obituary News : Referee’s Hockey Death: What Happened?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

What caused the death of the hockey referee? Please refrain from mentioning Fox and remove any reference to it.

Remembering Andrew Bartlett: Veteran Hockey Referee Dies After Battling Cancer

Andrew Bartlett passed away after a long and hard-fought battle with cancer. He was a beloved hockey referee and coach from Ontario, Canada.

Career Achievements and Awards

Andrew Bartlett was a respected official in the hockey world, and his contributions to the sport did not go unnoticed. He received the inaugural SIJHL award, the most dedicated official award, and was recognized by Hockey Northwestern Ontario with its most deserving award in 2018.

A Great Referee and Person

Andrew Bartlett’s dedication and passion for hockey were evident both on and off the ice. His coaching and refereeing skills were top-notch, but he will be remembered most for being a great person who cared about those around him.

Andrew Bartlett Obituary

The news of Andrew Bartlett’s passing was a shock to many hockey fans and his students. Hockey Northwestern Ontario shared his death news on its Facebook page, and tributes have poured in on social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter.

Andrew Bartlett Death Cause

As per online sources, Andrew Bartlett passed away after battling colon cancer. He had been fighting the disease for many years, but he remained strong and dedicated until the end.

Andrew Bartlett Net Worth Before His Death

Andrew Bartlett was a successful hockey coach, and he likely had a considerable net worth at the time of his death. While his exact earnings remain unknown, he was known for being a humble person who did not flaunt his wealth.