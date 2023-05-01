Death – Obituary News : Religious Cult Victims’ Cause of Death Confirmed in Kenya

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The cause of death of the victims of a religious cult in Kenya, Abroa, was confirmed through autopsies.

Kenya Cult Deaths: Autopsies Confirm Starvation as Cause of Death

Last week, a shocking discovery was made in the coastal forest of Shakaholi in Kenya. The bodies of over a hundred people were found, and it has been confirmed that the cause of death was starvation. Autopsies have begun, and it has been reported that some of the victims may have also suffocated.

On Monday, the first autopsies were conducted on nine children and one woman, shedding light on the horrific events that took place. In addition to the deceased, 39 people were found alive in Shakakhola.

The victims are believed to have belonged to the Good News International Church, led by Paul McKenzie Ntengen. Ntengen allegedly told his followers that by starving themselves, they could go directly to God. The leader of the Ntenge sect, a former taxi driver, has been arrested and is awaiting trial.

Another religious cult is also suspected of involvement in the mass deaths, and the leader of this church has also been arrested.

The discovery of the bodies has sent shockwaves through the country, with many questioning how such a tragedy could occur. It is a reminder of the dangers of religious extremism and the need for greater awareness of the signs of cult activity.

In the wake of the tragedy, there have been calls for greater regulation of religious organizations and increased education on the risks of cults. It is important to ensure that individuals are not taken advantage of by charismatic leaders who promote dangerous and harmful practices.

The autopsies are ongoing, and more information is expected to come to light in the coming days. The priority now is to ensure that those who have been affected by this tragedy receive the support and care they need to heal.

In conclusion, the cult deaths in Kenya have highlighted the need for greater awareness and regulation of religious organizations. The loss of over a hundred lives is a tragedy that should never be repeated, and it is up to individuals and governments to take action to prevent such events from happening again.