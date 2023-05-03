Death – Obituary News : “Remembering Angel Sensei: Martial Arts School Teacher Passes Away”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Angel Sensei Lemus Obituary: Remembering a Beloved Instructor and Friend

It is with a heavy heart that we share the news of Sensei Angel Lemus’ passing. Sensei Lemus was a beloved instructor and close friend to many in our dojo. His contributions to the Kyushin-Ryu community were significant, including the addition of the Jo kata to our syllabus and improvements to our website’s infrastructure.

Sensei Lemus passed away at 3 a.m. Hawaiian time, with his wife Judy by his side. We will begin our Jujitsu class tonight with a minute of silence in memory of Sensei Lemus. We strongly encourage everyone to attend and pay their respects.

Do Not Go Gentle Into That Good Night

As we mourn Sensei Lemus’ passing, we are reminded of the poem “Do Not Go Gentle Into That Good Night” by Dylan Thomas. It speaks of the importance of fighting against death, of raging against the dying of the light.

At dusk, old age should rage and burn; anger, rage against the passing of the light. Even while knowledgeable persons at their end are aware that darkness is the best option, they do not enter that good night quietly because their words did not fork any lightning.

We remember Sensei Lemus as a man who did not go quietly into that good night. He lived his life with passion and dedication, inspiring those around him to do the same.

Wild men who sang and caught the sun in flight later realized they had saddened it on the way and that it should not have gone gently into that good night. Grave men, close to death, with blinding vision, Blind eyes could be gay and blaze like meteors.

Sensei Lemus’ legacy will continue through the many lives he touched and the contributions he made to our community. We honor his memory by continuing to train and grow in the martial arts he loved.

Wrath, Wrath Against the Light’s Fading

In the face of death, it is natural to feel angry and upset. We may feel that the light of our loved ones is fading, and we are powerless to stop it.

But we must remember the words of Dylan Thomas, and we must fight against the dying of the light. And I beg you, my father, up there on the depressing height, curse me now and bless me with your angry tears. Do not enter that good night with gentleness. Wrath, wrath against the light’s fading.

Sensei Lemus would want us to continue to fight and to honor his memory by living our lives to the fullest. We will miss him dearly, but we will carry his spirit with us always.

Rest in peace, Sensei Lemus. You will be deeply missed.

