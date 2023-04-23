Death – Obituary News : “Remembering Carla Bartolucci”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The passing of Carla Bartolucci has come as a great loss to her loved ones. We extend our deepest condolences to her family and friends during this difficult time. May her soul rest in peace.

Co-Founder and CEO of Jovial Foods and Bionaturae, Carla Bartolucci, Passes Away at 53

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Carla Bartolucci, co-founder and CEO of Jovial Foods and Bionaturae. She passed away on May 22 at the age of 53, following a brief illness, while surrounded by her loved ones at her home in Italy.

Tributes Pour In

The news of her passing has left her friends, family, and colleagues in deep grief, with many paying tribute to her on social media. The Specialty Food Association tweeted a message mourning the loss of such a visionary leader in the food industry.

Carla’s passing has left a void that will be felt profoundly throughout the natural and organic food industry. Her work will continue to inspire generations of entrepreneurs and food enthusiasts to come.

Obituary and Funeral Arrangements

The family has yet to make public the details of the funeral arrangements or obituary for Carla Bartolucci. It is not known if any GoFundMe page has been set up by her loved ones at this time.

As information becomes available, we will update this post accordingly to ensure the community stays informed.

Celebrating Her Life

Although her journey on earth has come to an end, her life and legacy will continue to inspire her colleagues and loved ones for years to come. We encourage everyone to celebrate her life and leave a kind word for her family during this difficult time.

Carla Bartolucci’s passing is a reminder to all of us that we must live life to the fullest, make every moment count, and leave a positive impact on the world around us. Rest in peace, Carla.