Death – Obituary News : Remembering Carlene R. May from Rolla, MO

In Loving Memory of Carlene R. May of Rolla, Missouri: A Life Well-Lived

Carlene R. May, beloved wife, mother, and friend, passed away unexpectedly on April 21, 2023, after a long battle with cancer. Carlene, born on January 16, 1936 in Champaign, Illinois, was the daughter of the late Carl Reifsteck and Evelyn Lucille (Wood) Reifsteck.

Carlene was a pillar of strength and grace throughout her life. She worked tirelessly to make the world a better place, from her years as a teacher to her extensive volunteer work in Rolla. She was a loving partner to her husband Robert, whom she married in 1954, and a devoted mother to her son Patrick S. May, who preceded her in death. Carlene’s influence on those around her will not be forgotten.

As news of Carlene’s passing spread, an outpouring of condolences and memories surrounded her family and friends. The words of comfort and love from those who knew Carlene prove that she will be deeply missed by all. While her passing is a great loss, Carlene will always be remembered for her kindness, compassion, and generosity.

To the family and friends of Carlene R. May, we offer our heartfelt condolences. Please know that we share your sorrow and that you are in our thoughts and prayers. May her memory be a blessing to all who knew her.

