Death – Obituary News : Remembering Coy Gibbs: News Update

Coy Gibbs, who was a former NASCAR driver and the son of legendary NFL coach Joe Gibbs, has passed away at the age of 49. Coy was a skilled driver and had a successful career in NASCAR, winning two races in the Truck Series and competing in all three of NASCAR’s top series. He later became a team owner and helped lead his team to victory in the Xfinity Series. Coy will be remembered for his passion for racing and his contributions to the sport. Our thoughts and condolences go out to his family and friends during this difficult time.

Coy Gibbs, Father of NASCAR Xfinity Series Driver Ty Gibbs, Passes Away Unexpectedly

It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of Coy Gibbs’ unexpected passing on Sunday, November 6, 2022. The cause of his death has not been disclosed. Coy Gibbs was the co-owner of Joe Gibbs Racing and the father of NASCAR driver Ty Gibbs.

Ty Gibbs was scheduled to drive the No. 23 Toyota for 23XI Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series race at Phoenix Raceway on the same day, but due to a family emergency, he had to withdraw from the race.

Joe Gibbs Racing confirmed the news in a tweet, saying, “It is with great sorrow that Joe Gibbs Racing confirms that Coy Gibbs went to be with the Lord in his sleep last night. The family appreciates all the thoughts and prayers and asks for privacy at this time.”

NASCAR Chairman and CEO Jim France also released a statement on Coy Gibbs’ passing, expressing his condolences and sympathies to the Gibbs family.

Tyler Randal Gibbs, also known as Ty Gibbs, is an American professional stock car racing driver who competes full-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and part-time in the NASCAR Cup Series. He drives the No. 54 Toyota Supra for Joe Gibbs Racing in the Xfinity Series and the No. 23 Toyota Camry for 23XI Racing in the Cup Series.

Ty Gibbs is the grandson of former Washington Redskins head coach and owner of Joe Gibbs Racing, Joe Gibbs, and the son of former Washington Commanders assistant coach and former NASCAR driver Coy Gibbs and Charlotte-area realtor Heather Gibbs. In 2021, Gibbs won the ARCA Menards Series championship.

The racing community and fans alike are in mourning over the loss of Coy Gibbs. Words cannot express the depth of our sadness and sympathy for Ty Gibbs and the entire Gibbs family. We offer our heartfelt condolences and prayers to them during this difficult time.

