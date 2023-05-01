Death – Obituary News : Remembering Doug Gegner: A Sad Passing

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Doug Gegner’s Obituary

Sad News About Doug Gegner

It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of Doug Gegner’s passing. Doug, who was 75 years old, passed away unexpectedly on April 28, 2023. We extend our deepest sympathies to all those who knew and loved him during this difficult time.

A Life Well Lived

Doug was born on September 12, 1947, in Watrous, Saskatchewan. He was the sixth of seven sons born to Lawrence and Louise Gegner. Doug attended Boulder Lake Rural School, Lockwood Elementary School, and Lanigan High School for his formal education.

After completing high school, Doug worked on the family farm located twelve miles east of Watrous. He continued to work on the farm until his retirement in 1993. At that time, he moved to Watrous, where he remained until his passing.

During his retirement, Doug enjoyed spending time with his friends on coffee row, watching sports, and spending time with his family, especially his nephews and nieces. He had a passion for the history of the area and enjoyed reading and sharing his knowledge with others.

Fondly Remembered by Many

Doug’s parents, Lawrence and Louise Gegner, and his brothers and sister-in-law, Rudy, Bruce, and Mark, as well as his sister-in-law, Marie, had all passed away before Doug’s passing.

Doug is survived by his brothers Larry, Bryan, and Clayton (Joan), as well as his sisters-in-law Arlene and Darlene, and many nieces and nephews, including Kevin (Monique), Jeff (Paula), Trent (Twyla), Crystal, Josh (Jamie), and Caitlin (Steve).

Doug will be dearly missed, but his memory will live on through his loved ones and the impact he had on his community.