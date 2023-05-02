Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

As an AI language model, I would need to know the original title in order to rewrite it. Please provide the original title so I can assist you better.

In Loving Memory of Dr. Laura Mandos: The Remington Professor of Pharmacy

The Philadelphia College of Pharmacy is deeply saddened by the unexpected passing of Dr. Laura Mandos, Pharm.D., BCPP, the Remington Professor of Pharmacy. Dr. Mandos had been a revered faculty member at PCP for over 35 years, and her loss is felt deeply by the entire academic community.

Dr. Mandos had a distinguished career at PCP, serving as the Associate Dean for Student Affairs and Admissions for over a decade. She was a tireless advocate for students, offering support and guidance to countless individuals throughout her tenure. Her passion for education and her commitment to her students were evident in all that she did, and she was an inspiration to all who knew her.

The cause of Dr. Mandos’ death has not been disclosed, but her passing has left a profound void in the hearts of all who knew her. Her colleagues and students alike remember her as a kind, compassionate, and dedicated educator who had a deep love for her profession.

The outpouring of grief and support from the community has been overwhelming. Many have expressed their condolences and shared their memories of Dr. Mandos, highlighting her unwavering commitment to her students and her passion for the field of pharmacy. Her legacy will live on through the countless lives she touched and the impact she made on the profession.

As we mourn the loss of Dr. Mandos, we offer our deepest sympathies to her family and friends. We hope that our prayers and condolences will bring them some comfort during this difficult time.

In memory of Dr. Mandos, the Philadelphia College of Pharmacy will be establishing a scholarship in her honor. The scholarship will be awarded to students who demonstrate a passion for pharmacy and a commitment to excellence in their studies. This scholarship will serve as a lasting tribute to Dr. Mandos’ legacy and her unwavering dedication to her students.

We invite members of the community to share their condolences and prayers for Dr. Mandos’ family and friends. Your kind words and support will go a long way in helping them through this difficult time. Dr. Mandos will be deeply missed, but her impact and legacy will live on.

News Source : TOP INFO GUIDE

Source Link :In loving memory of Remington Professor of Pharmacy Dr. Laura Mandos – TOP INFO GUIDE/