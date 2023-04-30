Death – Obituary News : Remembering Firefighter Jeff Holt: Cardiac Arrest Victim

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

This is a tribute to the late firefighter Jeff Holt from the city of Lawrence, who passed away due to cardiac arrest.

In Memory of Jeff Holt: A Dedicated Firefighter Taken Too Soon

The City of Lawrence Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of their own as they announce the passing of Jeff Holt. He died unexpectedly from a cardiac event, leaving behind his family, friends, and colleagues in deep sadness and sorrow.

Jeff was a dedicated firefighter who began his career as a civilian EMT/Paramedic before transitioning to the career side. In his time with the department, he held many positions, including Division Chief of Training, Deputy Chief, and Lieutenant. He was assigned to A shift Engine 36 and was known for his passion for the fire service and EMS.

On the fifth anniversary of Jeff’s passing, his colleagues gathered at Station 36 with his family, including his wife, Lindi, to remember him. The City of Lawrence Fire Department shared the news of his passing on their official Facebook page, expressing their grief and condolences to his loved ones.

The news of Jeff’s sudden and untimely death has left a void in the hearts of those who knew him. Words cannot fully express the depth of their sorrow, and the community is encouraged to offer their condolences and prayers to his family and friends during this difficult time.

As we reflect on Jeff’s life and legacy, we remember a firefighter who was passionate about his work and committed to serving his community. His dedication and contributions will not be forgotten, and his memory will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.

In honor of Jeff Holt’s life and service, we offer our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues. May they find comfort in the memories they shared with him and in the knowledge that he made a positive impact on the lives of so many. Rest in peace, Jeff Holt.