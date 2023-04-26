Death – Obituary News : Remembering Jack Higgs from Newbridge, Caerphilly

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

This is a tribute to Jack Higgs from Newbridge, Caerphilly. May he rest in peace.

In Loving Memory of Jack Higgs of Newbridge, Caerphilly

It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of Jack Higgs. Jack will be deeply missed by the people he touched during his life. Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time.

Jack was born in Caerphilly and grew up in Newbridge, a small town where everyone knew each other. He had a passion for photography and was well-known in his community for capturing the beauty of the Welsh landscape through his lens. Renowned for his eye for detail and ability to capture the essence of the moment, Jack’s works of art spoke volumes about his passion for life.

Jack graduated from the University of South Wales, where he studied photography with a specialization in black and white photography. He was a creative soul and loved the world of art. His attention to details and passion for creating something unique made him stand out. His work was exhibited in local galleries, and he won various awards for his stunning photography.

Jack was a loving husband, father, and friend. He had a great sense of humor and always had a smile on his face. He was selfless, and his kind spirit impacted everyone who knew him. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need.

The cause of his death was not disclosed, leaving family and friends with a lot of uncertainty as they grieve for the loss of such a bright and promising individual. In the words of J.K. Rowling, “The dead never truly leave us, they just move on to another room.”

As we mourn the loss of Jack, let us remember him for the incredible person he was, his cheerful personality, and his creative spirit. May his family and loved ones find comfort in the cherished memories that they shared with him.

In conclusion, please join us in paying our respects to the departed soul by dropping condolence messages and prayers for the family and friends of the deceased. These well-wishes, in this difficult time, will go a long way in healing the wounds caused by such a significant loss. Rest in peace, Jack.