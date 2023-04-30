Death – Obituary News : Remembering Jim Wangers: A Tribute

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Jim Wangers – TOP INFO GUIDE

Remembering Jim Wangers: A Life Well-Lived

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Jim Wangers. According to an online obituary posted on Thursday, April 27, 2023, Wangers passed away unexpectedly. However, the cause of death was not disclosed.

American Navy and Esquire Magazine

After serving in the American Navy during World War II, Wangers joined Esquire magazine, where he collaborated with Hugh Hefner, a future titan of publishing. Wangers claimed that when Esquire relocated to New York, he followed Esquire to its new location rather than accepting Hefner’s offer to work on a new publication to be called Playboy.

A Career in the Car Industry

Wangers would establish himself in the car industry instead. Kaiser-Frazer’s advertising department came first, then Chevrolet, then Plymouth. He began working with McManus, John & Adams in 1958 and handled the Pontiac account there, where he would go on to make a lasting impact on the industry.

Wangers recalled that Pontiac was only a few years into rejuvenating its brand from being an “old man’s car” to a “young man’s car,” and he realized the link between performance and automobile sales. He competed in the 1960 NHRA Nationals with a brand-new Pontiac and won the Top Stock Eliminator award.

He created a manufacturing link with Royal Pontiac in Michigan to construct and test performance cars while working on the Pontiac business. He claimed that the NHRA victory strengthened his relationship with Pontiac and enabled him to have an impact on models like the GTO, the GTO Judge, and Trans Ams.

A Legacy of Innovation

In spite of leaving Pontiac in 1969, Wangers kept an automobile collection. After opening a Chevrolet dealership in Milwaukee, he provided advice to other automakers and continued working in the sector well into the twenty-first century. The Jim Wangers Signature Edition 1969 Judge GTO, an orange restomod based on Wangers’ favorite model year of GTO, was built and created in 2009 by him and Big Three Performance.

A Final Tribute

Jim Wangers was a true innovator and legend in the automotive industry. He leaves behind a lasting legacy of performance and passion. Please join us in sending our condolences and prayers to his family and friends during this difficult time.