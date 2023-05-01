Death – Obituary News : Remembering John Lear: Port de Grave Peninsula Heritage Society Pays Tribute

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Port de Grave Peninsula Heritage Society is saddened to announce the passing of John Lear. We mourn the loss of this valued member of our community.

Remembering John Lear: A Tribute to a Life Lived in Hibb’s Cove

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of John Lear, a beloved member of the Hibb’s Cove community. Our deepest sympathies go out to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

A Life Lived in Hibb’s Cove

John was a lifelong resident of Hibb’s Cove and had spent his entire life in the community. He was a well-known and respected member of the neighborhood, loved by many for his kind heart and gentle nature.

Throughout his life, John was an active member of the community, always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. He was a regular volunteer at the local community center and could often be found working on various projects around the neighborhood.

A Fondly Remembered Name

John’s passing has left a void in the community that will be difficult to fill. His name will be remembered fondly by all who knew him, and the impact he had on the community will not be forgotten.

He was a dear friend to many and will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him. His legacy will live on through the many lives he touched and the memories he created.

Our Sincere Condolences

On behalf of the Port de Grave Peninsula Heritage Society, we would like to extend our sincerest condolences to John’s family and loved ones. We know that this is a difficult time for all of you, and we want you to know that you are in our thoughts and prayers.

We would like to specifically mention Pauline, Marilyn, and Betty, as well as their families, and offer our heartfelt condolences. We know that John meant the world to you, and we cannot begin to imagine the pain and loss that you are feeling.

Please know that we are here for you during this difficult time, and we offer our support and love as you grieve the loss of your beloved John.

A Final Farewell

As we say goodbye to John, we do so with heavy hearts but also with a deep appreciation for the life he lived and the impact he had on those around him.

We take comfort in knowing that he is now at peace and that his memory will live on through the many lives he touched.

Rest in peace, John Lear. You will be missed.