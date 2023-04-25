Death – Obituary News : Remembering Kevin Farnham: Fond Farewell in Portland, Maine

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The passing of Kevin Farnham has left his close friends and family in deep grief. The obituary highlights how much he will be missed.

Remembering Kevin Farnham: The Legacy of the Valentine Bandit

Introduction

The city of Portland, Oregon, has a long-standing tradition of celebrating Valentine’s Day with the appearance of hearts and love notes scattered throughout the city. For more than three decades, the person responsible for this festive tradition was Kevin Farnham, known as the Valentine Bandit. Farnham passed away recently, leaving behind a legacy of spreading love and joy.

The Mystery of the Valentine Bandit

Since 1982, the mystery of the Valentine Bandit has fascinated and captivated the people of Portland. Every year, on the 14th of February, they would wake up to find hearts and love notes in various public places, including parks, schools, and business districts. Although many people have tried to solve the mystery of the Valentine Bandit’s identity, Farnham remained anonymous until his death.

The Legacy of the Valentine Bandit

For over thirty years, Kevin Farnham brought smiles to the faces of countless people in Portland. His annual Valentine’s Day tradition has become a part of the city’s culture and history. Every February, citizens would anticipate the appearance of the hearts and love notes, reminding them to spread love and kindness.

A Sign of Affection

Farnham’s legacy is a reminder of the importance of showing affection towards others. His actions demonstrate the power of a simple gesture, such as leaving a heart in a public place. It is a reminder that love and kindness can spread and impact others, even when it is done anonymously.

Conclusion

Kevin Farnham’s legacy as the Valentine Bandit will live on in the hearts of Portland citizens for generations to come. His love and kindness continue to inspire us to be better and to spread happiness wherever we go. As we remember his legacy, let us keep his spirit alive by showing love and kindness to others not just on Valentine’s Day but every day.