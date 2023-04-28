Death – Obituary News : Remembering Kickboxing Coach Tommy Lawlor

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

This article is dedicated to the memory of Tommy Lawlor, a beloved kickboxing coach.

Tommy Lawlor Obituary – In Loving Memory of Kickboxing Coach Tommy Lawlor

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Tommy “Rocky” Lawlor on Thursday, April 27, 2023, in London while he was in the operating room. Tommy was a beloved kickboxing coach and had previously served as John Walsh’s instructor.

A Pioneer in Coaching

Tommy was a remarkable educator who was decades ahead of his time in terms of his coaching techniques and guiding principles. He picked up these skills from @grandmastertoddy in the United Kingdom during the 1980s. Tommy never missed an opportunity to book his boxers on the world’s most prestigious bout cards, giving them the best chance to progress their careers and make more money.

A Top-Notch Performer

Tommy consistently put on top-notch performances and even invited famous people to commentate on his broadcasts and conduct live interviews following the fights. He also did live interviews with supporters following the games. His performances were always among the best in the business.

A True Innovator in Martial Arts Combat Discipline

In every way, Tommy was decades ahead of his contemporaries. He was a true innovator in the martial arts combat discipline presently known as Irish Martial Arts. He was a close and trusted friend of John’s and had kept in touch with him on a regular basis for the past few years, especially in more recent years.

Words Fall Short

Words fall short of expressing our grief for the loss of this promising being. We mourn with family and friends for this great loss. Please accept our condolences, and may our prayers help comfort you.

Condolences and Prayers

Please feel free to drop condolence messages and prayers for the family and friends of the deceased, as it will go a very long way at this difficult time of theirs. Tommy’s legacy will always be remembered, and he will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

In Loving Memory of Tommy Lawlor.