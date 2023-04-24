Death – Obituary News : Remembering Nelson J. Fortune Jr. of W. Terre Haute

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

This is a tribute to Nelson J. Fortune, Jr. of West Terre Haute. He will always be remembered and deeply missed.

Nelson J. Fortune, Jr. Obituary: Remembering a Life Well-Lived

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Nelson J. Fortune, Jr. of West Terre Haute. Nelson passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Union Hospital. The cause of death is not disclosed, but his loved ones are devastated by his sudden departure.

Nelson was born on September 22, 1956, in Terre Haute to parents Nelson Fortune and Sarah Surber Fortune. He shared a special bond with his family and they remained close throughout his life. Nelson was married to Vicki McKibban Fortune, and together they raised four wonderful children: Lindsey Cox, Ryan Fortune, Alicia Fortune, and Karen Fortune. Nelson leaves behind a legacy of love and kindness, and his memory will live on through his family and loved ones.

In addition to his wife and children, Nelson leaves behind two brothers, Steve Fortune and Gary Fortune, and two sisters, Tonna Lindsey and Cheryl Fortune. He also had nine beloved grandchildren who brought him immense joy – Alee, Ashlynn, Brody, Bryce, Ryan, Alexis, Adriean, Nolan, and Makayla. Nelson will be deeply missed by his entire family, as well as his nieces, nephews, and his loyal canine companions, Emma and Jazza Mae.

Though Nelson is gone, he will always be remembered as a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He had a heart of gold, and his kindness and generosity touched the lives of everyone he met. He had a passion for life, and his positive spirit and infectious smile will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

As the family grieves the loss of their beloved Nelson, they ask for your love, prayers, and support during this difficult time. Your messages of condolences and sympathy will bring them comfort and strength as they navigate the days ahead.

We offer our deepest sympathies to the Fortune family and all those who knew and loved Nelson. May he rest in peace as his cherished memory lives on forever.