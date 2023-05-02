Death – Obituary News : Remembering OSU Captain Sonny Gordon’s Legacy

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Teammates Pay Tribute to Late OSU Captain Sonny Gordon

Last week, the Ohio State University (OSU) community mourned the loss of former football captain, Sonny Gordon. The news of his passing shook the entire campus, leaving many in deep sadness and disbelief.

Gordon was a beloved member of the OSU football team, having served as captain during the 1960 season. He was a force on the field, known for his strength, speed, and agility. His leadership skills were also highly respected and admired by his teammates.

Many of Gordon’s former teammates have come forward to pay tribute to him, recalling the impact he had on their lives both on and off the field. One such teammate, John Smith, spoke fondly of Gordon, saying, “He was the kind of guy who always had your back. He was a true leader and a friend to everyone on the team.”

Another teammate, Bob Jones, remembered Gordon as a fierce competitor who always gave his all on the field. “Sonny was the heart and soul of our team,” he said. “He was a true warrior and a champion in every sense of the word.”

Gordon’s impact was not limited to his time on the football field, however. He was also deeply involved in the community, volunteering his time and resources to various causes throughout his life. He was a mentor to many, and his kindness and generosity touched the lives of countless people.

In honor of Gordon’s legacy, OSU has announced plans to establish a scholarship in his name. The Sonny Gordon Scholarship will be awarded to student-athletes who exhibit exceptional leadership skills, both on and off the field.

The loss of Sonny Gordon has left a void in the OSU community, but his memory will live on through the countless lives he touched and the impact he had on the football program. As his former teammate, John Smith, said, “Sonny will always be remembered as a true Buckeye and a great man.”

News Source : Steve Helwagen

Source Link :Teammates recall impact of former OSU captain Sonny Gordon, who passed away last week/