Death – Obituary News : “Remembering Parkash Singh Badal: Life and Legacy”

Obituary: Parkash Singh Badal, a respected figure in Indian politics, has passed away at the age of 94. He served as the Chief Minister of Punjab for five terms and played a crucial role in the state’s development. His demise is a huge loss for his family and the people of Punjab who appreciated his leadership and dedication. May his soul rest in peace.

Parkash Singh Badal: A Political Stalwart

Early Life and Political Career

Born on December 8, 1927, Parkash Singh Badal was a prominent Indian politician who started his political career in 1947 as Sarpanch of the Village Badal. He continued his rise to power, becoming the Chairman of Block Samiti, Lambi, before entering Punjab politics. In 1957, he was elected to Punjab Vidhan Sabha for the first time from the political party Shiromani Akali Dal. He went on to win the election nine more times, except for the 1992 election when he led a boycott of state elections by the Akalis. In addition, he served as a union minister in Prime Minister Morarji Desai’s government in 1977, as Minister of Agriculture and Irrigation.

Four Terms as Chief Minister of Punjab State

Parkash Singh Badal was the Chief Minister of Punjab State four times during his illustrious career, from 1970 to 1971, from 1977 to 1980, from 1997 to 2002, and from 2007 to 2017. He was the youngest Chief Minister of an Indian state when he first assumed the role in 1970. Additionally, he served as the Leader of the Opposition in 1972, 1980, and 2002. He was the president of Shiromani Akali Dal from 1995 to 2008 when he was replaced by his son Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Personal Life and Family

Parkash Singh Badal was born in sri Muktsar Sahib, India to his parents S. Raghuraj Singh and Sundri Kaur. He was married to Surinder Kaur, who died on May 24, 2011, after a long illness due to cancer. It is not known if he remarried after his wife’s death. He is survived by two children, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and daughter Parneet Kaur, married to former cabinet minister Adeish Partap Singh Kairon. He also had a younger brother, Gurdas Singh Badal, who was elected to the seventh Lok Sabha from the Fazilka constituency in 1967 and died at the age of 88 on May 15, 2020.

Passing and Funeral Arrangements

Sadly, Parkash Singh Badal passed away on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at a private hospital in Mohali at the age of 95. He had been hospitalized for the past few days due to a breathing problem. At the time of this report, his family was planning his final funeral arrangement, and the details were yet to be finalized.

Legacy and Achievements

Parkash Singh Badal left behind a significant legacy as a revered politician in India. In recognition of his contribution to politics, the Government of India awarded him the second-highest civilian award, Padma Vibhushan, in 2015. His leadership and service to the people of Punjab will always remain an inspiration, and he will be remembered as a political stalwart who dedicated his life to public service.

Source: Ghgossip.com