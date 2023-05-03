Death – Obituary News : Remembering Pedro Acosta: PR Pioneer of Ciudad Guayana, Passes at 80

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Pedro Acosta: The Pioneer of Ciudad Guayana

Pedro Acosta was a man who left an indelible mark on the history of Ciudad Guayana. He arrived in the nascent Puerto Ordaz at the age of 34, with his wife Graciela (la Nena) Camacho de Acosta, and their two little girls, María Carolina and María Antonieta. He came to work in the Public Relations area, to survey the area. Little did he know that he would become one of the pioneers of Ciudad Guayana and the main person responsible for its development.

Acosta was from Caracas, but he settled in Bolívar, especially in Caroní, and became one of the most famous people in its history. In his work as a public relations officer, he stood out and marked an era in CVG. He was recognized by the inhabitants as a pioneer in the field of Public Relations.

When he arrived in Puerto Ordaz, there were no bridges connecting San Félix and Puerto Ordaz. He was “scared,” he recounted in an interview with PRIMICIA in 2020. However, he saw a great opportunity in the panorama, and he had to travel alone first and then coordinate visits every 15 days. Either “la Nena” would come to Puerto Ordaz, or he would travel to Caracas. She had this dynamic for at least 6 months while she lived in the Hotel Rasil.

Acosta played a fundamental role in the development of Ciudad Guayana. The first stage, the most important in the CVG, was with General Rafael Alfonzo Ravard for the development of the city, and then came the planning with the Joint (Center for Urban Studies – of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard University) of United States (1961).

Ravard was succeeded in 1974 by Argenis Gamboa as president of the CVG. At that time, “la Nena” began to work at the Casa de la Cultura with Juan Pagés. She went every day from Puerto Ordaz to San Félix. When Dr. Gamboa came, Fundec was created, the Guayana Cultural Development Foundation, which was chaired by Gamboa’s wife. It began a great development with its own budget, and the (basic) companies also contributed.

Acosta’s words also mark the impulse to the cultural movement in the “industrial” city. “La Siderúrgica, when Dr. Barreto was president, gives the authorization to found the Sidor Art Room, which was the Palace of the Arts of Ciudad Guayana to call it that. There came everything: great musicians, violinists, a range of cultural people,” Pedro Acosta recalled at the time.

Acosta’s life story had a chapter that marked him: The work with Leopoldo Sucre Figarella. He confesses that the days were interminable. Sucre Figarella attended to the pending in meetings that sometimes began at 7:00 at night. He tried to convince him to lower the schedules, but the answer sat him down. “Pedro, those people that I attend to at 7:00 at night have to stay, pay for a hotel, cars, food, tickets… that is a realero that enters the city. He had tremendous logic,” he says with a laugh, highlighting the brilliant mind of the then president of CVG between 1984 and 1993.

Don Pedro Acosta, as he is affectionately known in the city, worked at the CVG until the arrival of Francisco Rangel Gómez. He asked for his retirement. But he was not leaving for anything political, Rangel Gómez himself asked him to stay, and he did so for 4 years. In 2004, he retired.

Pedro Acosta was the protagonist of important moments for the city such as the visit of Pope John Paul II in 1985 and even the commissioning of the Guayana hydroelectric complexes. He was a fundamental pillar in the development of the city together with his wife. We send our condolences to his family and friends at Pedro Acosta.

News Source : Archyde

Source Link :“Pioneering Public Relations Officer Who Developed Ciudad Guayana Passes Away at 80: Remembering Pedro Acosta and His Legacy”/