Death – Obituary News : Remembering Qawwali Singer Aziz Nazan: Life and Legacy

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Who was Aziz Nazan? How did he pass away? Latest photos and album of the deceased Qawwali singer.

Who is Aziz Nazan?

Aziz Nazan was a popular Qawwali singer who was born in Delhi, India in 1940. He belonged to the famous Qawwali family of the Sabri Brothers. Aziz began his career in singing at a very young age and started performing with his brothers in public gatherings.

Aziz Nazan’s Career

Aziz Nazan’s talent was recognized by many during his performances, and soon he was invited to perform at various festivals and events across India. His unique style of singing became very popular among the masses, and he soon became one of the most successful Qawwali singers in India.

In his career spanning almost five decades, Aziz Nazan has released several albums, including some popular ones like “Khwaja Ka Deewana,” “Mera Koi Nahi Tere Siwa,” and “Allah Hi Allah.” He has lent his voice to many Bollywood movies, and his Qawwalis have been featured in many films.

Aziz Nazan’s Death

Aziz Nazan passed away on January 29, 2021, at the age of 80, due to cardiac arrest. His sudden demise left his fans and the music industry in shock, and he was mourned by many. He was laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard in New Delhi, and his funeral was attended by many famous personalities from the music industry.

Aziz Nazan’s Legacy

Aziz Nazan’s contribution to the world of Qawwali music has been immense. He has left behind a rich legacy for future generations to celebrate and cherish. His unique style of singing and his ability to connect with his audience has made him one of the most loved Qawwali singers in India.

Aziz Nazan’s Family

Aziz Nazan belonged to a musical family, and his brothers, Sabri Brothers, were also famous Qawwali singers. He is survived by his wife and three children, who are also associated with the music industry.

Aziz Nazan’s Height and Weight

Aziz Nazan was of average height and weight. However, he had a commanding presence on stage, and his powerful voice was enough to captivate his audience.

Conclusion

Aziz Nazan was a legendary Qawwali singer who will always be remembered for his unique style of singing and his contribution to the world of music. His legacy will continue to inspire and influence future generations, and his fans will always cherish his music.