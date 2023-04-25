Death – Obituary News : Remembering Rex Leonard: Loved One’s Mourn Loss

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Sad News: Rex Leonard’s Sudden Demise

Rex Leonard

We are deeply saddened to inform everyone of the sudden demise of our beloved Rex Leonard. It is with heavy hearts that we share this news with you all. Rex passed away very early morning on the 25th of April. He was a wonderful person who touched the lives of many. We are completely taken aback by what has transpired.

Arrangements for Rex’s Funeral

The following is an explanation of how the arrangements will be carried out:

Visitation Time

Visitation will take place from 4:00 to 8:00 PM on the 26th of April, which is a Wednesday. We welcome everyone who knew Rex to attend this time to pay their respects to him and his family. The visitation will be held at the Church of the Fountain of Life.

Funeral Service

The funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 27. Rex’s family and friends will gather from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at the Church of the Fountain of Life to pay their final respects to him. The funeral service will follow shortly after the visitation. We request everyone to come and join us in this final goodbye to Rex.

Ongoing Support

We would like to take this opportunity to express our gratitude for the meals that have been provided, the meals that have been offered, as well as the incredible amount of love and support that has been shown to us. The outpouring of affection illustrates what a loving, respectful, and thoughtful person Rex was. We are thankful for everyone’s support, and we will always cherish the memories that we have shared with Rex.

Please Share

We kindly request everyone to share this post with as many people as possible, so that anyone who’s interested in attending the service has the opportunity to do so. As soon as the formal obituary is prepared, it will be printed in the newspaper.

Conclusion

Let us all join together in cherishing the memories of Rex and expressing our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. We pray for Rex’s peaceful rest and healing for those grieving his loss.