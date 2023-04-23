Death – Obituary News : Remembering Seth Lark from Harford County Maryland

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

In Memory of Seth Gregory Lark from Harford County, Maryland

In Loving Memory of Seth Gregory Lark: A Tribute to a Life Well-Lived

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the unexpected passing of Seth Gregory Lark of Harford County Maryland. On Tuesday, April 15th, 2023, the world lost a promising young man whose potential and kind nature touched the lives of those around him.

Seth was born on November 23, 1995, in Aberdeen, Maryland, to his parents, Matthew and Elizabeth Lark. He attended Harford Technical High School, where he developed a passion for technology and computer science. After graduation, he pursued his education at the University of Maryland, where he was studying to become a computer engineer.

Seth had a bright future ahead of him, and his loss has left a significant impact on his family and friends. Words cannot express the depth of our sorrow for their loss. It is at times like these that we rely on our faith and community to support us. Therefore, we offer our deepest condolences to his family and friends during these difficult times.

Although Seth’s passing was unexpected, we know that his legacy will live on. He was a kind, compassionate, and intelligent individual who touched the lives of many. His presence in our lives was too short, but we will cherish every moment and memory we shared with him truly.

As we mourn the loss of Seth, we ask that you join us in offering your condolences and prayers for the Lark family. The outpouring of support and love during this time is appreciated and will go a long way in helping them find peace and comfort.

In closing, we would like to dedicate this tribute to Seth, whose light shone brightly in the world. May his spirit live on in the hearts of those who loved him, and may he rest in eternal peace.