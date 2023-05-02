Death – Obituary News : Remembering Sonny Gordon: OSU Captain’s Legacy

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Sonny Gordon: Ohio State Football Captain, ALS Advocate, and Beloved Athlete

Sonny Gordon, a three-year starter at safety and Ohio State football captain in 1986, passed away on Wednesday, September 29th, 2021. He was 57 years old and had been battling Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease.

Early Life and Athletic Career

Gordon was born and raised in Middletown, Ohio, where he attended Middletown High School. He was a standout athlete in both football and basketball, playing for future OSU assistant Bill Conley and alongside a future OSU teammate in standout wide receiver Cris Carter.

After graduating from Middletown High School in 1983, Gordon went on to play football at Ohio State University, where he was recruited by head coach Earle Bruce. He started at the Rover back (safety) position for the Buckeyes for three seasons, from 1984-1986.

OSU Career and Achievements

Gordon ended his OSU career with 216 tackles and 14 interceptions, which still stands as the sixth-most by a player in school history. He had seven of those picks and 96 tackles when he was named first-team All-Big Ten in his senior year of 1986. One of Gordon’s biggest plays as a Buckeye came on special teams as he blocked a punt for a safety in Ohio State’s 22-13 upset of then-No. 1 Iowa on Nov. 2, 1985, at Ohio Stadium.

Those three teams from 1984-86 combined for a record of 28-9 with Big Ten championships in 1984 and 1986 with a Rose Bowl berth after the 1984 season. OSU dropped that game to USC, 20-17.

Life with ALS and Advocacy

After being diagnosed with ALS, Gordon and his family “wanted to help support ALS research and hopefully find a cure” and continue to bring awareness to this disease through research at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. The Gordon Family Fund has raised more than $26,000, according to the website.

Legacy and Honors

Gordon was inducted into the Middletown High School Athletic Hall of Fame in 2016 and into the Gold Medal Club of the Pigskin-Roundball Spectacular in 1994.

In a 2001 interview with the Journal-News, Gordon said: “I feel blessed and fortunate to have played at Ohio State. The Big Ten championships, going to the Rose Bowl, just the opportunity I had back then, I look back and say, ‘Wow.’”

Gordon’s legacy as an athlete, advocate, and beloved member of the Middletown and Ohio State communities will continue to inspire and influence for years to come.

