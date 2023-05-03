Death – Obituary News : Remembering Street Outlaws’ Ryan Fellows – Tribute

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Ryan Fellows: A Tribute to a Street Outlaws Star

One year ago, the Street Outlaws community was heartbroken by the sudden loss of Ryan Fellows. On May 1, we remember his life and his passion for racing.

Ryan, also known as the “Fastest in America” star, was killed in a car accident during the filming of the popular Discovery show. The tragic incident happened just outside Las Vegas early Sunday morning, August 7, 2022. Ryan was racing another driver in what was the 8th out of 9 races scheduled for the night. He was driving a gold Nissan 240z when he lost control of the vehicle near the finish line. Ryan’s car rolled and caught fire, and despite the efforts of spectators, he could not be extricated in time.

The Street Outlaws family was devastated by Ryan’s passing. “Words fall short of expressing our grief for your loss, as we mourn with family and friends for this great loss,” they wrote in a social media post. “Please accept our condolences and may our prayers help comfort you.”

Ryan will be forever remembered as a beloved member of the Street Outlaws community. His love for racing and his infectious personality touched the hearts of many. “Ryan will forever remain in our hearts and memories as we celebrate his life and his love for racing,” the Street Outlaws team said.

As we remember Ryan Fellows on this day, let us also take a moment to honor his legacy. He was a talented racer and a kind-hearted person who brought joy to those around him. His passing is a reminder of how precious life is and how important it is to cherish every moment.

To Ryan’s family and friends, we offer our deepest condolences. We know that this is a difficult time, and we hope that the outpouring of love and support from the Street Outlaws community brings you comfort. Please feel free to leave your condolences and prayers for the family and friends of Ryan Fellows, as they navigate this painful loss.

