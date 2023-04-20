Death – Obituary News : “Renowned Broadcaster Ron Hull Passes at 92”

It is with heavy hearts that we inform that Ron Hull, our dear friend and colleague, has passed away at the age of 92. Our condolences go out to his loved ones during this difficult time. Ron’s passion for history, literature, and people has been instrumental in shaping the culture of Nebraska Public Media and public broadcasting for almost seven decades.

Nebraska Public Media has announced the passing of Ron Hull at the age of 92. The organization expressed its sadness and extended condolences to Hull’s family and friends. Hull was a dear friend and colleague who shaped the culture of Nebraska Public Media and public broadcasting for almost 70 years.

The organization mourned the loss of Hull, who was known for his love of history, literature, and people. He was a man who brought the best of himself to his work every day, and he made a significant impact on Nebraska Public Media and public broadcasting as a whole.

Hull was a true pioneer and a driving force behind the growth and development of public broadcasting in Nebraska. He helped to create a vibrant and diverse media landscape in the state, one that served both rural and urban communities alike. His work helped to inform, educate, and entertain people of all ages throughout the state.

Hull’s contributions to public broadcasting have been recognized with numerous awards and accolades throughout his long and distinguished career. He was a true leader in the field, and his passion for his work was felt by everyone who had the pleasure of working with him.

Throughout his career, Hull was committed to promoting the arts, history, and culture of Nebraska. He believed that public broadcasting had a vital role to play in preserving the state’s rich heritage and sharing it with future generations. He was a tireless advocate for educational programming and believed that it was essential to help people of all ages learn and grow.

In tribute to Hull’s contributions to Nebraska Public Media and public broadcasting, the organization will be honoring him with a special event in the coming weeks. As his colleagues and friends reflect on his legacy, they will remember Hull as a man who devoted his life to serving the people of Nebraska and promoting the best of what the state has to offer.

In conclusion, Hull was an exceptional human being and a true pioneer of public broadcasting. His achievements and contributions will always be remembered by those who knew him and worked alongside him. His legacy will continue to inspire and shape the future of public broadcasting in Nebraska and beyond. May he rest in peace.

We are sad to announce the passing of our friend and colleague Ron Hull at the age of 92. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. Ron’s love of history, literature, and people has shaped the culture of Nebraska Public Media and public broadcasting for nearly 70 years. pic.twitter.com/PbzZn4gWzM — Nebraska Public Media (@NebPublicMedia) April 20, 2023

We are sad to announce the passing of our friend and colleague Ron Hull at the age of 92. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. Ron’s love of history, literature, and people has shaped the culture of Nebraska Public Media and public broadcasting for nearly 70 years. pic.twitter.com/PbzZn4gWzM — Nebraska Public Media (@NebPublicMedia) April 20, 2023

County local news on twitter

Celebrities Deaths on Reddit

County Local News on Reddit

County local YouTube channel