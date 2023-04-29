Death – Obituary News : Renowned Jurist Jean-Paul Costa Dies at 81

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Jean-Paul Costa, a renowned jurist, died at the age of 81. The cause of his death has not been disclosed.

Former President of the European Court of Human Rights, Jean-Paul Costa, passes away at 81

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Jean-Paul Costa, the former President of the European Court of Human Rights. Costa took his last breath on Thursday, leaving his close ones saddened and shocked by the news. Many people have been searching for information about his passing, and here we have more details to share.

Jean-Paul Costa was a French jurist who served as the President of the European Court of Human Rights from 2007 to 2011. He was first elected as a judge of the court in 1998 and was re-elected as President in 2009. Costa also served as Auditeur in the Council of State, a body of the French national government that worked as the last-resort executive court and offered legal advice to the executive branch.

Born on 3 November 1941 in Tunis, French Tunisia, Costa completed his education at Lycée Carnot and later attended the elite Lycee Henri IV in Paris before continuing his education at Sciences Po. He was an accomplished individual and played a significant role in negotiating the construction of the Channel Tunnel.

As of now, there is no information about the cause of Jean-Paul Costa’s death, as it has not been disclosed by his family and friends. Since the news of his passing, many people have expressed their condolences and paid tribute to him on social media platforms.

Jean-Paul Costa will always be remembered as a remarkable person who dedicated his life to serving justice and human rights. He will be deeply missed by his close ones, colleagues, and admirers.

Rest in peace, Jean-Paul Costa.