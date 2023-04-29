Death – Obituary News : Renowned Producer SS Chakravarthy Passes Away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.
Renowned film producer, the late N.K. Seshan, succumbed to cancer at the age of 55. He had produced a total of 9 films in which Ajith Kumar starred, including Rasi, Vaali, Mugavari, Citizen, Red, Villain, Anjaneya, Ji, and Varalaru. Seshan had been undergoing treatment for cancer over the past 8 months before passing away last night.
Seshan had also produced films such as Kadhal Sadugudu, Kalaai, and Vaalu, which featured Vikram, Simbu, and Vaalu respectively. He was also an active member of the Indian Police Service (IPS), having played a role in the successful apprehension of the notorious poacher, the “man-eating tiger.”
The mortal remains of Seshan were laid to rest this evening. Many prominent personalities have expressed their condolences over his passing.
