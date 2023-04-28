Death – Obituary News : Renowned Scientist and Orator Dr N Gopalakrishnan Passes Away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Noted Orator and Retired Scientist Dr. N Gopalakrishnan Passes Away at 68

Dr. N Gopalakrishnan, a renowned orator and retired scientist, passed away on Thursday at the age of 68. His lectures on Indian philosophies and Vedantic speeches attracted audiences inside and outside the country.

Early Life and Education

Dr. Gopalakrishnan was born to late Narayanan Embranthiri and Sathyabhama at Kuzhuppilly in Tripunithura. He completed his BE at the College of Engineering in Guindy, followed by M.Tech at Indian Institute of Technology in Madras. In 2008, he obtained his Ph.D. from Indian Institute of Science in Bengaluru.

Professional Career

Dr. Gopalakrishnan served as a design engineer at TATA Consulting Engineers in Bengaluru and later joined as a scientist in the Structural Dynamics and Machine Foundation division of CSIR-SERC. In 2003, he joined the Earthquake Engineering division of CSIR-SERC, also known as the ASTaR lab. He co-authored 61 national and international journal articles and filed for five Indian patents.

Personal Life and Legacy

Dr. Gopalakrishnan is survived by his wife Rukmini, children Hareesh, and Hema. His funeral rituals will be held on Friday at 12 pm at the Tulu Brahmin Samaj crematorium in Tripunithura.

Dr. Gopalakrishnan’s contributions to the field of science and philosophy will be remembered and celebrated by many. His lectures and speeches have inspired and influenced audiences across the globe.