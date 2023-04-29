Death – Obituary News : Renowned Tamil Producer SS Chakravarthy Passes Away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

SS Chakravarthy, a prominent Tamil producer known for financing Ajith Kumar’s films, has passed away.

Noted Filmmaker SS Chakravarthy Passes Away Due to Long-Term Illness

Renowned Indian film producer in Tamil cinema, S. Shajahan Chakravarthy, passed away on Saturday due to a long-term illness. He was receiving medical care at a private hospital in Chennai when he passed away. The producer’s last rituals will be performed in Chennai.

SS Chakravarthy was known for his support of actor Ajith Kumar’s films, producing nine out of approximately 14 films starring the lead actor. His production company, NIC Arts, produced several Tamil films, including “Vaalu,” “Kaalai,” “Renigunta,” and “18 Vayasu.”

Chakravarthy began working with Ajith Kumar on “Raasi” in 1997 and continued collaborating on several other films, including “Vaali,” “Mugavaree,” “Citizen,” “Red,” and “Villain.” He worked on three more films with Ajith after “Kadhal Sadugudu” (2003) with Vikram, including “Anjaneya,” “Ji,” and “Varalaru.”

In addition to producing films, SS Chakravarthy launched his son, Johnny (also known as Imran Chakravarthy), into the movie business. Johnny made his acting debut in “Renigunta,” which his father produced. The following film, “18 Vayasu,” was also supported by the producer. Chakravarthy’s daughter, Shakeel Nila Chakravarthy, was also a part of the film industry.

SS Chakravarthy also made his debut as an actor in the film “Thoppi” in 2015. He recently appeared in the web series “Vilangu,” portraying a police officer alongside actors Vemal and Ineya.

The film industry has lost a talented and respected producer in SS Chakravarthy. His contributions to Tamil cinema and support for young talent will be greatly missed.