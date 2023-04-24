Death – Obituary News : Renowned Writer Tarek Fatah Passes Away at 73 in Pakistan

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Pakistan-born writer Tarek Fatah, who was famous for his writings on Islam, democracy, and human rights, passed away at the age of 73, according to his daughter Natasha Fatah, who confirmed the news through a tweet.

Early Life and Career

Tarek Fatah was born on November 20, 1949, in Pakistan. He completed his early education in Pakistan and later moved to Canada in 1987, where he started his career as a journalist by joining the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC).

Contribution to Literature

Tarek Fatah was a prolific writer, and his contribution to literature was remarkable. He was an esteemed author, journalist, and political commentator, and penned several books on various topics, including democracy, human rights, and Islam.

His notable works include “Chasing a Mirage: The Tragic Illusion of an Islamic State,” “The Jew is Not My Enemy: Unveiling the Myths that Fuel Muslim Anti-Semitism,” and “The Tragic Illusion of an Islamic State: The Rise and Fall of Abdullah Azzam.” He wrote extensively on Islam, its reform, and its impact on the world’s political systems.

Controversial Views

Tarek Fatah was known for his controversial views on Islam and its relationship with the world. He was a critic of Islamic extremism and religious fundamentalism and often spoke out against Pakistan’s government and its policies.

Legacy

Tarek Fatah’s passing is a great loss to the literary world. His books and articles on Islam and human rights will continue to inspire generations of readers. He was a voice of reason and an advocate for secularism and democracy.

Final Words

Tarek Fatah dedicated his life to promoting democracy, secularism, and human rights. His contribution to literature and social activism will always be remembered. He was a fearless writer who challenged the status quo and inspired millions with his words.

May his soul rest in peace.