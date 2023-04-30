Death – Obituary News : “Report Claims ‘Jimin Plastic Surgery Death’ Story was Fake News”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Was the AI hoax? The report states that the news of the Canadian’s death after undergoing plastic surgery to resemble Jimin from BTS was false.

Reports of Saint Von Colucci’s Death Due to Plastic Surgery Complications Were Fake

Last week, reports of Saint Von Colucci, a 22-year-old Canadian-Portuguese actor working in South Korea’s entertainment industry, dying after facing complications from plastic surgeries went viral. However, a fact check by Al Jazeera revealed that the news was fake. In fact, the actor never existed, and Artificial Intelligence was reportedly used to bring the character to life.

The Rise of AI-Generated Fake News

This is one of the first known cases of AI being used to trick people and spread misinformation, heralding the dawn of a new era of AI-generated fake news. Newly found evidence shows that the story was just an elaborate hoax, and the channel said in a report. The fiasco has brought people’s attention to Deepfakes and AI tools that are being used to spread misinformation, highlighting how believable AI-generated pictures can be and their dangers.

The Role of HYPE Public Relations

The story started when a PR agency called HYPE Public Relations shared a poorly-written press release with journalists around the globe, announcing the passing of Von Colucci. Unfortunately, dozens of media outlets couldn’t pick up on the red flags, and the Daily Mail Online was the first media house to report the story. It was quickly picked up by other media outlets worldwide. The publication took down its article on Wednesday without posting any retraction notice on its site. Wionews.com had carried a report based on the Daily Mail story and has now removed the article.

Lack of Evidence on Von Colucci’s Existence

Several web links in the document don’t exist, and Von Colucci’s supposed Instagram account was also not operational. The hospital mentioned in the press release couldn’t be found either. Apart from the press release, there is little to no evidence that Von Colucci is a real person. He has no online footprint, and nobody from his family has come forward to mourn his death. The pictures that are available online are pixelated and don’t look real.

The Dangers of AI-Generated Fake News

The fiasco has brought people’s attention to the dangers of AI-generated fake news. It has highlighted how easy it is to create believable AI-generated pictures and how quickly they can be spread through social media. It is crucial to fact-check and verify information before sharing it with others, especially in the age of AI-generated fake news.

