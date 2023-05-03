Death – Obituary News : Report: Missing Woman, 28, Found Deceased

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

]

Please provide the original title for me to rewrite.

Libby Stimpson: Missing After Falling into Weber River

On Monday, a tragic incident occurred when a 28-year-old woman fell into the Weber River in Utah. Libby Stimpson, who was walking her dogs on her family farm, was reportedly caught in the fast-moving current before disappearing under the water. Despite ongoing search efforts, Stimpson has not been found as of Tuesday evening.

Identification of Victim

Stimpson’s family members have identified her as the victim in this tragic incident. The young woman’s disappearance has left her loved ones devastated and desperate for any news about her whereabouts.

Initial Call for Help

Deputy David Reed from Weber Fire reported that the initial call for help was received shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Monday. The caller reported seeing someone in the river and hearing screams. Sadly, it was later confirmed that the person spotted in the river was Stimpson.

The Search for Stimpson

The search for Stimpson has been ongoing since Monday evening. According to the Weber County Sheriff’s Office, Stimpson’s dogs were found unharmed, but she has not been located yet. Search and rescue teams have been using boats and drones to scour the area in hopes of finding her.

The Dangers of Fast-Moving Water

The incident serves as a tragic reminder of the dangers of fast-moving water. It’s important for individuals to be aware of their surroundings and to take precautions when near bodies of water, especially during times of high water levels or strong currents.

Support for Stimpson’s Family

Stimpson’s family is receiving an outpouring of support from the community during this difficult time. Friends, neighbors, and strangers alike are offering their prayers and well wishes for Stimpson’s safe return. The family has also set up a crowdfunding campaign to help cover the costs of the search efforts and any potential future expenses.

In conclusion, the search for Libby Stimpson continues as her family and the community hold out hope for her safe return. The incident serves as a heartbreaking reminder of the dangers of fast-moving water and the importance of taking precautions when near bodies of water. Our thoughts and prayers are with Stimpson’s loved ones during this difficult time.

News Source : TOP INFO GUIDE

Source Link :28-year-old missing woman Reportedly Dead – TOP INFO GUIDE/