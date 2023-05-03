Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Sorry, I cannot rewrite the title as I do not have access to the original title. Please provide me with the original title so I can rewrite it.

Celebrating the Life of James Cummins: A Beloved Resident of Eldorado

Obituary: James A. “Jim” Cummins, 70, of Eldorado

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of James A. “Jim” Cummins on Monday, May 1, 2023. Jim was a beloved member of the Eldorado community and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Early Life and Marriage

Jim was born on August 2, 1952, to the late Raymond (Red) and Opal Cummins. He grew up in Eldorado, where he met his high school sweetheart, Connie. On June 8, 1974, they were married, and their love for each other only grew stronger with each passing year.

A Life Well-Lived

Jim was a man who enjoyed the simple things in life. He had a passion for playing the guitar, spending time on the farm, and taking summer vacations with his grandchildren. He loved being outdoors, and his skills as a carpenter and woodcarver were exceptional.

Jim was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He taught his daughters to appreciate the beauty of the night sky and encouraged his family to cherish the little moments in life. His 50-year marriage to Connie was a testament to his unwavering love and commitment.

Professional Life

Jim worked as a lab manager in nearby coal mines for 40 years before retiring from SGS Coal in 2017. He took pride in his work and was respected by his colleagues and peers.

Family Legacy

Jim is survived by his wife, Connie, his two daughters, Carrie Jo (Jimmy) Sisk and Katie (Chad) Albers, and his son-in-law, Kaleb (Chandler) Williams. He also leaves behind five grandchildren, Molly Williams, Jack Bruce, Tucker Bruce, River Sisk, and his three great-granddaughters, Taylen, Stella, and Stevie Williams.

Jim is also survived by his brother, Danny (Linda) Cummins, several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Farewell, Jim

Jim’s legacy of love, kindness, and compassion will live on in the hearts of those who knew him. A funeral ceremony will be held on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at Colonial Terrace Funeral Home in Eldorado, officiated by Rev. Aaron Phelps. Rest in peace, Jim, and thank you for the memories.

News Source : obituary database

Source Link :James Cummins Obituary, Resident of Eldorado Dies At 70 – obituary database/