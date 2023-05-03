Death – Obituary News : Retired judge John Sutro passes away at 86

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Marin County Judge John Alfred Sutro Jr. Dies at 86

John Alfred Sutro Jr., a Marin County judge for 17 years, passed away on April 11 at the age of 86 due to Parkinson’s disease and pulmonary fibrosis. His wife, Loulie Sutro, described him as an idealist, mostly nonpolitical but conservative, and as having a unique sense of humor.

Mr. Sutro was born in San Francisco in 1936 to John Alfred Sutro and Elizabeth Hiss Sutro. He attended Stanford University and Harvard Law School, then served in the United States Marine Corps and earned the commendation of platoon honor man. He became a partner at the law firm started by his grandfather, Pillsbury, Madison & Sutro, and developed an expertise in libel law. He represented clients such as Time Inc., Dell Publishing Co., Reader’s Digest, and Random House.

Mr. Sutro served on a variety of boards and commissions, including as a board member at the Marin General Hospital Foundation and as vice chancellor of the Episcopal Diocese of California. He was also a fan of Stanford football and the music of John Phillip Sousa. He was a member of the Pacific-Union Club and Lagunitas Country Club.

“He loved the community and in particular the people with whom he worked,” said his son, Stephen Sutro, an attorney who lives in Kentfield. Mr. Sutro served on the bench from 1993 to 2010 and was known by many as Jack. He was an excellent judge and the judge in front of whom all the lawyers wanted to be, according to his wife.

Presiding Judge James Chou said Mr. Sutro remained a supporter and friend of the court long after his retirement. “Jack Sutro served the community of Marin County as a judge of the Superior Court with integrity and a commitment to provide everyone who appeared before him with equal and fair access to the judicial system,” Chou said. “We will all greatly miss his generosity, friendship, and wisdom.”

Mr. Sutro is survived by his wife, Loulie Sutro, his son, Stephen Sutro, and his daughters Loulie Crawford and Sarah Steenhausen, as well as eight grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at St. John’s on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mr. Sutro’s honor may be sent to the Webb Schools or the United Service Organizations.

News Source : Giuseppe Ricapito

Source Link :John Sutro, retired Marin County judge, dies at 86/