Death – Obituary News : Rev. Fr. Sarantos Serviou Remembered in Memorial

Obituary – Rev. Fr. Sarantos Serviou passed away, leaving family and friends in great sadness. The beloved priest’s death and memorial have been announced. His life and legacy will be cherished by those who knew him. May he rest in peace.

Early Life and Education

Sarantos Serviou was born on March 10, 1939, in Pagondas, Samos, Greece, to Emmanuel and Maria Serviou. His family later moved to America post-war, settling in New Brunswick, NJ. As a young man, chanting became his passion, and he attended the Holy Cross Boston seminary, where he discovered his vocation for liturgies and Byzantine chanting. He became a renowned Orthodox priest, with his voice captivating chanting for many Archbishops.

Ministry and Service

After missing his initial assignments in Duluth and Waukegan, Father Serviou requested a local church to be closer to his family. He moved to Oakland St. Nicholas Cathedral in August 1978, where he represented the festival in food lines, sang with the band, and enjoyed running community kids’ activities. Father Serviou was also a North Chicago VA Orthodox chaplain and began weekly radio sermonettes. He returned to school and earned a Master of Religious Education from Loyola University.

Personal Life and Legacy

Aside from his ministry, Father Serviou was also a family man. He enjoyed watching his grandchildren play sports, cooking for family barbecues, playing the guitar, and writing new songs for his best buddies and late Presvytera. He was known for his sociable personality and loved individuals.

Father Serviou passed away peacefully on Friday, April 28, 2023, surrounded by family. He is survived by his daughters Fanya, Lisa (John), and Demetra, and his grandchildren Thanna (Dylan) and Johnnie. He was preceded in death by his beloved Presvytera Nancy in 2021, his brother Demetrios in 2003, his sister-in-law Evangelia Serviou in 2001, and other relatives and koumbari. He will be remembered for his love for God, his family, and his community.