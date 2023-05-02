Death – Obituary News : Reverend Bob Wolf Passes Away at Age 87

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

In Memoriam: Reverend Bob Wolf, Beloved Preacher and Community Member

On April 23, 2023, the Unitarian Universalist community lost a cherished member, Reverend Robert “Bob” Eldridge Wolf, who passed away at the age of 87 in Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) in Boston. Surrounded by his wife and children, Bob left behind a legacy of service, humor, and human connection that touched the lives of many.

Early Life and Passion for Language

Born on March 22, 1936, at MGH affiliate Baker Memorial Hospital in Boston, Bob was a premature infant who spent his first five weeks in an incubator, a life-saving device. Growing up in Belmont, Massachusetts, Bob became fascinated with language and went on to attend Northeastern University and Meadville Lombard Theological School at the University of Chicago, where he pursued his passion for preaching and serving others.

Family and Community Life

Bob married Ellen East in 1961 and had five children as they moved from Buffalo, New York, to Caribou, Maine, and then to Falmouth, Maine. After their divorce, he married Mary (Smith MacClaren) in 1976 and had a large blended family that included Mary’s daughters Lynn and Patricia. Bob and Mary joined our church after retiring and have been faithful members for many years.

Ministry and Community Service

For many years, Bob utilized humor, intellect, passion, and human connection to serve Unitarian Universalist churches. He served homemade eggnog at church Christmas celebrations and spoke about Mary Oliver, Henry David Thoreau, and Ralph Waldo Emerson because “they were not tied to science or scripture – they were not confined to cathedrals, synagogues, or mosques.” Bob assisted congregations dealing with severe difficulties, taking on larger responsibilities when needed.

Bob’s first church pastorate was at Caribou, Maine, and later moved to lead the Allen Avenue church in Portland, Maine, in the merger of two failing congregations into one with a controversial new structure. During his 15-year tenure, the church’s membership and prominence grew. He later served congregations in Needham, MA, and Keene, NH. He and Mary moved to Auburn, Maine, and were devout churchgoers. They relocated to Peabody, Massachusetts, where Bob continued to serve our community until his passing.

Final Thoughts

Bob Wolf’s passing is a tremendous loss for our community and for all those whose lives he touched. We will miss his humor, his passion, and his unwavering dedication to serving others. As we mourn his loss, we also celebrate the legacy he leaves behind and the impact he had on so many. Rest in peace, Reverend Bob Wolf.

