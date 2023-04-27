Death – Obituary News : Rex Broadwater’s Cause of Death Revealed at James Brown Arena

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The reason for the death of Rex Broadwater, an employee of James Brown Arena, has been disclosed.

Coolant Leak at James Brown Arena: Maintenance Worker Dies from Toxicity

On November 18, 2021, tragedy struck at the James Brown Arena in Augusta, Georgia when a maintenance worker discovered a coolant leak in the HVAC system just before a concert was about to begin. The worker, identified as Rex Broadwater, alerted authorities and was subsequently exposed to a toxic gas that led to his untimely death. An autopsy report listed the cause of death as the inhalation of the deadly gas mixed with a pre-existing medical condition.

Autopsy Reveals Cause of Death and Identity of Toxic Gas

According to Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen, Broadwater died as a result of inhaling 2-Dicholoro, 1-trifluoroethane, a coolant that is commonly used in air systems. The report identified the lethal gas, and its hazardous properties, which replaced oxygen in the worker’s lungs and complicated his pre-existing health issues.

People Evacuated After the Leak Was Discovered

The discovery of the coolant leak prompted authorities to immediately evacuate people from the arena, including attendees of the Charlie Wilson & Friends concert, due to the imminent danger posed by the toxic gas. The swift action taken by first responders prevented any reported fatalities of the attendees, and the concert was subsequently cancelled.

Conclusion

Tragedies like this one are a somber reminder of the importance of proper maintenance, training, and safety protocols in any workplace environment. The loss of Rex Broadwater’s life is a tragic and preventable one that underscores the significance of stringent safety measures and strict adherence to Best Practices in workplace operations. Hopefully, lessons can be learned from this fatal incident to prevent similar accidents from happening in the future.