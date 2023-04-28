Death – Obituary News : “Rickshaw Driver Dies in Capital Road Accident”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A rickshaw driver passed away due to injuries sustained in a road accident in the capital.

Tragic Death of Rickshaw Driver in Dhanmondi

On April 27th, a motorcycle accident in Dhanmondi of the capital resulted in the death of 30-year-old Rickshaw driver Manik. The incident occurred when a speeding motorcycle collided with Manik’s rickshaw, causing serious injuries to him. The injured driver was immediately taken to the Intensive Care Center (ICU) of Dhaka Medical College (Dhamek) Hospital for treatment.

Despite the best efforts of the medical staff, Manik succumbed to his injuries and passed away on the same day at around 11 o’clock in the morning. The tragic news was confirmed by the in-charge of Dhamek Hospital Police Outpost, Bachchu Mia. He stated that the body had been taken to the hospital morgue for autopsy and further investigation.

The news of Manik’s untimely death sent shockwaves through the community, and many expressed their condolences to the bereaved family. The incident also raised concerns about the rising number of road accidents in the city, particularly those involving motorcycles.

The authorities have urged people to be more cautious while driving and to strictly adhere to traffic rules and regulations. They have also emphasized the importance of road safety education and awareness campaigns to prevent such accidents in the future.

The tragic incident highlights the need for more robust measures to ensure the safety of all road users. It is essential to promote responsible driving practices and create a culture of respect for traffic laws to prevent accidents and save lives.

In conclusion, the death of Rickshaw driver Manik in Dhanmondi is a tragic incident that underscores the urgent need for improved road safety measures. It is essential to work together as a community to prevent such accidents and ensure the safety of all road users. May his soul rest in peace.